Man with 10 crore savings explains why he wants to leave India: 'My loyalty to India has hit its limit'

A man claiming to have ₹10 crore in assets has said they are ready to leave India, citing poor civic conditions, urban chaos and declining quality of life in major cities. The post, shared on the anonymous workplace forum Blind, has prompted a discussion on retirement and living standards.

The user pointed to issues such as noise, poor sanitation and lack of personal space. (Representational image)

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In a post titled ‘10Cr saved and I’m done with the circus called India’, the user shared that he is in his 50s, and said that despite having ₹10 crore in assets, living in cities like Bengaluru or Delhi feels like a “daily battle”.

“Being in my 50s with 10Cr in assets should feel like winning but honestly living in Blr or Delhi is just a daily battle now,” the user wrote. He cited long queues, chaotic roads and high taxes with “zero service” among the reasons for his frustration.

The user also pointed to issues such as noise, poor sanitation and lack of personal space. “Between the constant noise the filthy drains and the total lack of personal space I’ve realized my loyalty to this "concept" of India has finally hit its limit,” the user added, saying they were now looking for a peaceful place to retire.

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{{^usCountry}} “I want a peaceful retirement where I don’t see paan stains on every corner and overpriced global brands in every mall,” the post read, asking others if they were also planning to move out or felt similarly “tired of this transactional grind”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I want a peaceful retirement where I don’t see paan stains on every corner and overpriced global brands in every mall,” the post read, asking others if they were also planning to move out or felt similarly “tired of this transactional grind”. {{/usCountry}}

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The post drew several responses from other users, many of whom shared suggestions and differing perspectives.

“Kerala is the best place to retire. There's no tech company HQ in kerala. Mostly smaller companies. Hence, houses and expenses are cheaper compared to bangalore delhi. But almost all of them r rich bcz they r all working in foreign countries. Houses r huge, big front and backyards unlike crowded houses in north India. Queit, nice, fresh air. If you live in city, you get everything you need to live,” one user wrote.

“If you are not happy where you are, you wont be happy anywhere else,” commented another.

“Move to a hill station in Himachal, Uttarakhand or north east and chill. No air pollution, low AQI, no garbage on roads, peaceful evenings,” suggested another.

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“In the same boat, lived in Bangalore for 8 years, currently in the USA and planning to return in 3 years. Even i explored tier 2 and 3 cities, more i do research on , more i am getting convinced its safer to stay in developing area - outskirts of tier 1 city,” wrote a third user.

“Retire to NE India; good civic sense; would see less people; local food; brands; not much mall mentality; good fashion and civic sense. Imagine people waiting patiently without crossing the line in the centre of road. State like Sikkim have 0% Income Tax policy. Casinos are legal. Have fun,” said another.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Bhavya Sukheja ...Read More Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat. Read Less

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