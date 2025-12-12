Manager texts employee ‘kya hua’ after resignation, he responds with Hrithik Roshan meme

A post by an employee on Reddit has sparked laughter and prompted people to praise a manager. An employee shared how one of his managers reacted, even after he responded with a meme, while asking about his resignation. An individual claimed to have had a casual conversation with a manager about his resignation. (Screengrab (Reddit))

“The Chronicles of Resignation,” a Reddit user wrote. Explaining the title, the individual posted, “This is how I resigned. Got up, did write and email (a late coming intimation turned into this impulsive decision) and I wrote this big a** email since I was done with the way of working. Interesting thing is, he’s my level 2 manager, who got me here in this organization. Asked me why and I could reply with this GIF, to which he sent me his own selfie sticker.”

The employee further shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp chat on Reddit claiming it shows a conversation between him and one of his managers.

The manager asks, “Kya hua be?” and the employee replies with a Hrithik Roshan meme. The manager responds with a sticker. The employee concludes the chat, assuring the boss that he will call him.

A post shared by an employee on Reddit. (Screengrab (Reddit))

How did social media react?

An individual wrote, “Bade hi casual hai aap manager ke sath (You are very casual with your manager).” The OP responded, “Tbh, he has never been my problem. He’s just 1 year elder and has very strong work ethic too. He’s chill as well and I’ve seen his other side as well. It has to do with the way and pace of working I’m not really cool with.”

Another commented, “Your manager is so casual. Why did you resign?” A third posted, “If that fellow is your manager, definitely give a thought to your decision.”

