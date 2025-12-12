Harassed out of job, Indian employee struggles for interviews after three months of searching

After making the difficult decision to leave a job due to an intolerably hostile environment, one professional's career transition has hit a painful snag. In a Reddit post, the individual recounted quitting their previous role after enduring harassment from a colleague and facing immense pressure from management to drop the complaint. Despite three months of active searching, the applicant claims to have been unable to secure even a single interview. Many Reddit users asked the employee to forward the resume in an attempt to help. (Representational image). (Pexels)

“Left my job because of harassment. 3 months of job hunting and not a single interview. What am I doing wrong?” the employee wrote. The applicant then alleged that they were harassed by management over a complaint they had filed against a coworker.

“Hence my day to day life had become hostile and I decided to leave the organisation. Before that organisation I was at my prime, I was highest contributing individual. I decided to take a break from corporate life, but a person has bills to pay, so I started looking at job opportunities.”

“Its been 3 months and no luck. Had things been like I was able to bag interviews and not crack it, then yeah its my mistake, I need to prepare well,” the individual continued.

How did social media react?

An individual wrote, "It's been difficult out there. To be honest, there was a lot of liquidity during COVID, and as a result, many people received excellent offers. With AI, Wars, and global economic turmoil, there's a crunch in the economy, and the liquidity that entered the market during the COVID-19 period is being balanced out. This caused a disruption in demand and supply too; supply is much larger than the demand in the market, which is causing the salaries to drop (normalising post-COVID in a way, I guess). The problem with Indian Orgs is that they somehow treat unemployed folks as untouchables (some unrealistic expectations which I never understood, people need timeouts due to burnouts, taking care of their loved ones, bereavement, etc), they just want you to work till you drop dead. I would say, probably compromise with a lesser offer, but at least get employed, and then use it to get better offers (that will be easier),” a Redditor wrote. The OP responded, “Sir, I said the recruiter that I am willing to join with the same CTC I had in my previous organisation, because I know the job market is really bad at the moment. Trying my best to get employed.”

Another added, “You did nothing wrong. Just keep searching and don't limit yourself to any specific industry only. And ignore the comments of clowns over here.” A third commented, “Hey, sorry to hear that, but as others said, the current situation is not good for the tech industry throughout, so don’t give up and just keep going on DMing if you need any help with a referral, and I will try to help if I can !” Several others extended helping hands and asked the OP to share their resume.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)