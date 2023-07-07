Manager yells at employee for trying to discuss pay hike

Discussing your pay hike with your manager is a situation that often produces varied results. While some employees get what they want, there are others who are politely rejected. However, there are also some employees who end up facing unfavourable reactions from their employers. A Reddit user shared one such experience. They posted how they were yelled at when they tried discussing their pay hike with their manager.

People posted various comments while reacting to the pay hike-related post by an employee (representational image). (Undpash/@Towfiqu barbhuiya)

“My manager yelled at me when I tried to discuss my pay,” the Reddit user wrote. In the following lines they explained the problems in detail. They shared that currently they work for a fast food restaurant that pays $11 per hour.

“Recently we've been getting a lot of new hires who have been getting paid 12.50 to 13 an hour. Every time I bring it up to my general manager she says that employees aren't supposed to discuss wages and ends the conversation. What should I do? Any help would be appreciated,” they added.

Take a look at the pay-related post on Reddit:

The post quickly grabbed the attention of Redditors. Till now, the post has gathered over 6,500 upvotes, since being shared some four days ago. People posted various comments while reacting to the post. Be it suggesting the original poster to take legal actions or sympathising with them or sharing their own stories, people filled the post’s comments section with varied reactions.

Here’s how Reddit users reacted to the pay hike related post:

“You have the legal right to discuss your wages,” suggested a Reddit user. “Yeah. I got threatened to be sued by then CEO of a small business I worked for because I discussed wages (and left them a bad Glassdoor review on my way out because their management was bad). Nearly 3 years later and I’m still waiting for his lawyer to call me,” shared another. “She knows. She's lying,” added a third. “Had a boss like that he told me that you can't talk about wages on the clock,” wrote a fourth.

