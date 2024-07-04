‘Manager's low emotional intelligence’: Man explains why he quit Netflix for Amazon

A former Netflix employee claims he quit the streaming giant because of his manager’s “low emotional intelligence” and moved to Amazon. In a post shared on the Meta-owned microblogging platform Threads, Kvon Tucker said he would never forget the day his manager at Netflix screamed at him in front of his teammates. Kvon Tucker spoke about his experience at Netflix.(Instagram/@consciously_kvon)

“I was trying my hardest to meet my new Manager's expectations. This was my first job in tech! I was over-the-moon excited to be working for a company that I admired so much,” wrote Tucker, whose LinkedIn profile reveals he was employed as a Senior Learning & Development Consultant with Netflix between November 2015 and April 2017.

Tucker said that a few months into his new Netflix job, he was learning a lot of building a rapport with his teammates. Then, however, came the day he would never forget.

The Netflix employee was working as usual when his manager walked up to him and said, in a voice loud enough for everyone around him to hear, “Kvon! Will you come here please?”

Tucker said he approached his manager nervously, who pointed to an email on her screen and asked him to explain himself. When a puzzled Tucker said it was a project update he provided to a client, his manager apparently grew more agitated.

“Well, it's all wrong! You're not communicating what the client really needs,” she told him.

Confused, Tucker only responded with an “okay,” which made her even angrier. The Netflix employee claims his manager “screamed at the top of her lungs.”

“I go back to my desk, anxious and emotionally flooded. After staring at my computer blankly for a few moments, I decide to go outside for a walk,” he wrote. Tucker then called up his wife, nearly in tears, and told her that his manager had screamed at him in front of everyone.

Hearing about the incident, his wife simply replied: “You need to not be working for her anymore.”

“And immediately, I know this to be true. It is at that moment that I decide this Manager is no longer the Manager for me,” Tucker wrote on Threads.

And so, when an opportunity came up at Amazon, he – in his own words – “ran towards it.”

He said that even though he loved working at Netflix and loved his teammates, he left because his manager’s “low emotional intelligence” did irreparable damage to their relationship.

According to LinkedIn, Tucker worked at Amazon for almost two years. He also had a three-year stint at Google afterwards. He is currently the founder, CEO and Leadership Coach at Consciously.