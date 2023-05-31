Manhattanhenge pics light up Twitter as setting sun aligns perfectly with skyscrapers

Twice a year, New York City dwellers get to witness the occurrence of incredible Manhattanhenge. It appears when the setting or rising sun aligns precisely with the Manhattan street grid. The event creates a stunning visual spectacle that never fails to mesmerise people. In fact, crowds gather around designated points across the city just to witness and capture the unique event. This year too this intersection of human engineering and nature has left people stunned. Many of them also took to Twitter to share jaw-dropping videos and images of the setting sun in NYC.

A Twitter user shared this image that shows the setting sun:

The sun sets as seen through the middle of buildings along 42nd Street in New York during a phenomenon known as Manhattanhenge. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

An individual shared two images of the event and wrote how it halted the traffic:

Take a look at this video that shows the sun slowly setting behind a high rise building:

“Manhattanhenge reminds us that amidst the hustle of city life, we're all interconnected by the beauty of nature. As the sun casts its golden rays, take a moment to appreciate the cosmic dance that unites us all. Happy #Manhattanhenge, NYC!” posted a Twitter user along with this picture:

Here’s another video to enjoy:

What are your thoughts on the incredible images and videos of Manhattanhenge shared on Twitter? Did they leave you mesmerised?

