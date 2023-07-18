Man’s energetic dance to Tum Par Hum Hai Atke Yaara in rain wows people

The song Tum Par Hum Hai Atke Yaara from the film Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya was released over two decades ago. Although the song is old, many people still enjoy listening to its melodious tunes. There are also times when people play this song and groove to its tunes. Some even share videos of themselves singing their own renditions or dancing to this song on social media. Among the many such videos, one, in particular, has gained popularity on social media and is prompting people to groove along.

Man dances in the rain to Salman Khan and Kajol’s Tum Par Hum Hai Atke Yaara.(Instagram/@i_am_tarunn28)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Bas mai bimar na ho jaun is barish me (I wish I just don’t get sick in this rain),” reads the caption of the dance video shared on Instagram by video creator Tarun Namdev. The viral video shows Namdev in a vibrant coloured shirt and black trousers dancing to the song Tum Par Hum Hai Atke Yaara while it rains. As he danced, his moves and expressions won the hearts of netizens and onlookers alike. The song in question is picturised on Salman Khan and Kajol and is sung by Kumar Sanu and Kavita Krishnamurthy. The song, written by Sudhakar Sharma, is composed by Himesh Reshammiya.

Watch the now-viral video of a man dancing to Tum Par Hum Hai Atke Yaara below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since being shared on July 6, the video has gone crazy viral on the Internet. It has so far accumulated over 38.4 million views and over 2.8 million likes. The video is such that many couldn’t resist sharing their thoughts in the comments section.

Here’s what people wrote in the comments:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“In the beginning it felt like a movie was being shot,” posted an Instagram user. Another added, “Super.” “So cute,” expressed a third. A fourth shared, “Wow.” “And now I am in love with this dance,” commented a fifth. A sixth wrote, “Very nice.” What are your thoughts on this video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON