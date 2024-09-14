Man's hair-raising encounter with Henry, world's oldest crocodile, terrifies internet. Watch

A jaw-dropping video of TV personality Robert Alleva, co-host of Kings of Pain, getting up close and personal with a massive Nile crocodile has taken the internet by storm. The video, shared by Alleva on his Instagram, has already amassed a staggering four million views. A viral video shows a man interacting closely with a massive Nile crocodile.(Instagram/@cavemanrob)

A close call with nature’s giant

The clip, filmed at the Crocworld Conservation Centre in South Africa, captures a heart-pounding moment where the man touches and interacts with a colossal Nile crocodile named Henry. In his Instagram caption, he reveals that Henry is believed to be the oldest living crocodile, born in 1900. At 124 years old, Henry’s imposing size and historic significance have made him a true legend among reptiles.

Reflecting on the encounter, Alleva wrote, “Ever since I saw @backshall.steve with Henry, I’ve wanted to meet this Nile croc. Well... be careful what you wish for!! I was as intimidated as I was fascinated!!" He went on to thank Crocworld Conservation Centre for allowing him to interact with the crocodile, calling the experience "breathtaking" and encouraging his followers to visit the centre.

Here's how the internet reacted to the scary viral clip:

The video has sparked a debate on social media, many praised the man for his bravery, while others expressed concern over the close interaction with such a massive and potentially dangerous animal.

One user, Daniel Taylor, commented, "This is incredible! I can't believe how close he got to that beast. Truly mind-blowing!" Meanwhile, Jennifer Russell Arvizu added, "Oldest croc in captivity. Who knows what’s out there." Another commenter, Steve Borkmann, remarked, "124 years old? That's amazing! What a privilege to see something like this."

Another user chimed in, saying, "This is why I love following Robert Alleva—always bringing the wild to our screens!" A commenter wrote, "I have to add Crocworld to my bucket list now!". Jacob Adrian voiced his admiration, stating, "Hands down, this is one of the coolest videos I've ever seen."

