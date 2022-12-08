Man's impressive dance performance on Manike Mage Hithe wins hearts online. Watch

Popular Sinhala song Manike Mage Hithe took social media by storm last year, and it seems like the viral wave isn't over yet, as a video featuring the song has surfaced online. And as expected, it has attracted millions of eyeballs and thunderous applause from netizens. Any guesses about what the video is? No, it's not a powerful rendition or a soulful cover, but an impressive energy-laden dance on the song.

The video was shared on Instagram with the caption, "One of the best dance performances only @coffeeculturethane." The video shows a man named Shavioar Fernandis wearing a black t-shirt and jeans, wowing people inside the cafe with his slaying moves. And his smooth fall created a buzz online and might even stun you.

Watch the viral video below:

The video was shared on November 7, and it has since gathered more than two million views. The post has also raked up several likes and comments.

"Wow... This guy is unreal... What a talent," posted an individual. "Oh boy no words! Excellent," expressed another. "That fall was so awesome," remarked a third. "Thank you so much for loving me. Keep your blessings with me & my work place...," wrote Shavioar Fernandis in the comments.

