Man’s incredible dance moves to Titliaan wows people. Watch viral video

The Internet is filled with different dance-related videos. From recreating dance routines of popular songs to dancing at different events, people share various kinds of videos. Just like this clip posted on Instagram which has gone viral. The video shows a man showcasing amazing dance moves to the song Titliaan.

Digital content creator and Instagram user Sandeep Kumar posted the video. They shared the video without any caption. The clip opens to show a designated area of dancing at an event. A man, who appears to be middle-aged, is seen standing at the dance area. Soon he starts dancing to the song Titliaan and goes on to show some amazing moves. His dance routine has stunned netizens and may have the same effect on you too.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted about five days ago. Since being shared, the clip has gone viral. Till now, the video has accumulated more than 4.5 million views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has prompted people to post various comments.

“Awesome,” wrote an Instagram user. “Talent doesn't have any age,” expressed another. “Nice video,” posted a third. “Superb,” commented a fourth. What are your thoughts on the video?