Man's incredible moves to Dance Basanti will make you want to groove too

The 2014 hit song Dance Basanti from the movie Ungli continues to make waves as people still groove to its catchy beats. And a video featuring a man's dance performance to the peppy tunes of this song proves that.

Man grooving to Dance Basanti.

The video was shared on Instagram by Shazeb Sheikh. In the clip, you can see him standing in a dance studio. The video opens to show Sheikh giving an energetic performance to the song Dance Basanti. As Sheikh is dancing, people around him look at him in amazement and cheer for him. (Also Read: Group's electrifying performance to Dil Ko Hazar Bar is Internet's new favourite dance video)

This post was shared a while ago. Since being shared, the video has been liked more than 59,000 times. The share has also received numerous comments. Many showered praise on Shazeb Sheikh for his amazing performance.

An individual wrote, "Your dance moves are absolutely phenomenal! The way you effortlessly command the stage with your talent is truly captivating."

A second commented, "This song is a forever vibe and your moves make it even more amazing."

"Simply loved it," posted a third.

A fourth shared, "Watching this on loop."

"Wow! What a joy to watch your expressions!" added another.

