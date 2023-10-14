Group's electrifying performance to Dil Ko Hazar Bar is Internet's new favourite dance video

A group of men has gone viral for their mesmerising choreography and on-point expressions while dancing to a hit Bollywood track. A video shows how they blend diverse dance moves to create a seamless narrative. Shared on Instagram, the video also captures the emotions and energy of the dancers. The image shows a group of men dancing to Dil Ko Hazar Bar. (Instagram/@sanket_panchal25)

Artist and Instagram user Sanket Panchal shared the video. “The Gang is all here,” he added. He also tagged the people who were seen dancing with him. The video opens to show a group of men dressed in black. Soon they start performing to a remix version of the song Dil Ko Hazar Bar. Throughout the video, the group performs in perfect synchronisation while showing cool moves.

Take a look at this fiery dance performance:

The video was shared some six days ago. Since then, the clip has gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated close to 4.6 million views. The share has also collected several likes and comments.

“Yeah okay but y'all had no business dropping this BOMB choreography and video,” praised an Instagram user. “Can’t stop watching this,” added another. “Are you kidding me? This is insanely amazing,” joined third. “What is this sorcery, the initial 2 sec and I couldn't control myself from tapping the love button,” shared a fourth. “Why is this video three hours long,” wrote a fifth indicating that they cannot stop watching the video.

About the song Dil Ko Hazar Bar:

The song is from the 2004 film Murder, starring Emraan Hashmi and Mallika Sherawat. The song was originally sung by Alisha Chinai. However, the group in the viral video is seen dancing to a remix version of the hit track created by a music producer who goes by Farooq Got Audio on Instagram.

What are your thoughts on this video? Did this dance number make you want to shake a leg too?

