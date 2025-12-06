Man's 'live concert' at Mumbai airport amid IndiGo crisis goes viral. Watch

As IndiGo’s mass flight cancellations continue to disrupt operations across the country, a stranded passenger at Mumbai airport turned the long wait into what he called a “live concert”. The video surfaced as IndiGo grapples with a major operational crisis.(Instagram/@zaynrazaofficial)

Taking to Instagram, singer Zayn Raza shared a video which shows him seated at the airport, playing a guitar and singing the popular 2000s Hini song ‘Woh Lamhe’. Passengers, seated around him with their luggage, are seen listening quietly to the impromptu performance, some recording the moment on their phones.

“Flight delay tha… toh live concert shuru kar diya. IndiGo ne delay diya, maine melody diya. Mumbai to Patna became Mumbai to *Pata Nahi Kab Jayenge*,” Zayn wrote in the caption of the post.

Social media reactions

The video has since gone viral. Reacting to the clip, one user wrote, “Such a mood changer for every around in that chaos… music always does its wonders.”

“Thank god atleast in this chaotic situation we had someone sensible. it is completely normal to become angry nd loose our cntrl but u did a great job diverting their mind,” commented another.

“only a true artist can think of something like this! That’s why they are called Artist’s of Life, they create and spread the gift much needed for this world,” wrote a third user.

“very nice, at least we still have people amongst us who think rationally and with positivity on how to act in situations beyond human control,” said another user.

What is causing hundreds of flight cancellations?

Notably, the video surfaced as IndiGo grapples with a major operational crisis. The airline has faced widespread delays and cancellations for the last three to four days, cancelling over 500 flights on Thursday alone. IndiGo has said that cancellations will continue till December 8, according to a report by news agency Reuters.

The disruptions are reportedly linked to new, stricter government regulations on crew safety, which affected the airline’s rostering plans. IndiGo has informed aviation watchdog DGCA that it expects to restore normal operations by February 10.

In recent statements, the airline said “calibrated adjustments” would remain in place in the short term as it works to stabilise operations. “Our teams are working around the clock to ease customer discomfort and ensure operations stabilise as quickly as possible,” IndiGo said.