Man’s oversized boarding pass leaves internet in splits: ‘Don’t ask your friend’

A hilarious video going viral on Instagram has left the internet in stitches, quickly capturing the attention of thousands of social media users. The clip shows a man standing at an airport gate, holding a comically oversized boarding pass that is more than triple the usual size. As the man waits in line, a police officer inspects the boarding pass, which seems absurdly large in comparison to standard ones. A man's hilariously oversized boarding pass at an airport has gone viral.(Instagram/@Vinod)

The officer can be seen smiling in disbelief, thoroughly examining the document, while the man, appearing amused, seems to point at something on the pass, likely trying to explain the details. The amusing sight has people cracking up, with many wondering how such a gigantic boarding pass ended up being printed.

The video, shared with the text overlay, “Don’t ask your friends to print your boarding pass,” humorously suggests that the man may have entrusted the task to a friend, resulting in the exaggerated printout.

Take a look at the video:

Social media users quickly flooded the comments with jokes and reactions. Many praised the man’s ability to maintain composure despite the situation, while others joked about the officer’s amused reaction.

A user joked, “Are you taking flight or planning to fly on boarding pass?”

Another added, “They must be working at printing press.”

The boarding pass prominently displays the name "MakeMy Trip." Reacting to the video, MakeMyTrip left a humorous comment: "Hey, save some paper! Show your MMT-booked tickets directly on WhatsApp at the entry! And for your larger-than-life passion for travel, we're sending you a larger-than-life gift in your DM with love from us. :)" The light-hearted response from the company further charmed viewers online.

