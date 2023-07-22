Man’s reaction to cat giving him a kiss will melt your heart

It is believed by many that cats don’t like showing too much affection towards their pet parents. While that's true in many cases, this cute kitty isn't one of them and likes to show its love for its human in an adorable way. A video shared on Reddit shows how the cat gives kisses to its human. What is even more endearing to watch is the man’s reaction to the kitty’s sweet gesture.

The image shows a man with his pet cat. (Reddit/@LuckSavings4495)

“My cat gave me a kiss. She always does this but it is the first time I got a video of it. She’s so sweet,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

What does the cat video show?

The wonderful video opens to show a man lying on his back with a cat sitting on his chest. At first, the kitty looks at the man. Within moments, she leans in to place a kiss on his cheek. The video ends with the man getting emotional after this show of affection.

Take a look at the video of the sweet interaction between the man and his cat:

Is ‘aww’ the word you’re inclined to use for this video? There were many who took to the comments section of the video to express their amusement at the video.

What did Reddit users say about the video of the cat and her human?

“Aww,” wrote a Reddit user. “Kitty loves you very much,” joined another. “Aww kitty loves you,” posted a third. An individual also shared heart emoticons to showcase their reactions.

The video was posted a day ago. Since being shared, it has gathered more than 250 upvotes and counting. What are your thoughts on this video of a cat planting kisses on its human? Did the clip leave you grinning from ear to ear?