This bond between a cat and elderly lady will melt your heart. Watch

Are you having a bad day? On such days, watching a cute animal video surely makes us smile. And if you are in search of something like that, you cannot miss out on this clip of a cat and an elderly lady. Chances are this video will make you say 'aww,' that too repeatedly. Elderly lady and cat.(Instagram/@ Jaggu Patil)

Instagram page Jaggu Patil documents the life of a white cat called Jaggu. In a recent video shared on the page, you can see Jaggu with an elderly lady. The cat is sleeping on the lady's leg, and she is petting the cat. In the next shot, you can see Jaggu standing beside the woman while she is cooking. The woman even plants a kiss on Jaggu.

Watch the video below:

Cute, isn't it? This video was shared two weeks ago. Since being posted, it has been liked over 70,000 times. Many have even commented on the clip.

Check out a few comments below:

An individual wrote, "Kitna cute billu hai. Look at the big cute eyes." A second added, "Mother's love is universal." A third posted, "Different forms of mother, but the love is one." "You know he's 10 when he has a good boy haircut and is his mom's favourite," expressed a fourth.