Man’s soothing music on sarangi will touch your soul. Watch

Public spaces often act as stages for artists to display their talents and captivate those passing by. These performances can take place anywhere, from a lively city street to a bustling market. Irrespective of the place, they often find their way onto the internet, spreading joy and inspiration. And this video that is gaining popularity online shows something similar. In it, one can see a man playing sarangi at a railway station. Alongside him, a woman’s voice blends harmoniously, creating a mesmerizing duet. The video is so soothing that you may end up playing it on loop.

Man playing soothing music on sarangi at a railway station. (Twitter/@BIVALKAR)

“Video taken by the popular Shastriya Sangeet legend Smt. Ashwini Bhide. She is the one who sings along after she gets down from the train and on hearing this talented guy play the local variant of Sarangi. Made my day. WhatsApp forwards are beautiful if you are in the right groups!” reads the caption of the video shared on Twitter by Amit Anand Bivalkar, founder director of Sapient Wealth Advisors & Brokers Pvt. Ltd.

Watch the video shared on Twitter right here:

The tweet, since being shared on June 3, has accumulated over 1.3 lakh views and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also prompted many to leave their thoughts in the comments section.

Here’s how people reacted to the viral video:

“Amazing,” posted a Twitter user. Another added, “Wonderful start to my day too. Thank you.” “Beautiful. Moments that make the world a better place,” expressed a third. A fourth commented, “This is so beautiful. Thanks for sharing.” “Made me teary-eyed watching the young man and his family,” remarked a fifth.

