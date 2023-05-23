Home / Trending / Mumbai police band's rendition of Bella Ciao is a must watch

Mumbai police band's rendition of Bella Ciao is a must watch

ByVrinda Jain
May 23, 2023 04:15 PM IST

Mumbai police recently played the song Bella Ciao from the series Money Heist on their band. Many people loved the performance.

Bella Ciao, a traditional Italian folk song, gained global popularity after its inclusion in the hit series Money Heist. Although it has been years since the show's final season aired, the song, Bella Ciao, remains a beloved tune, captivating audiences worldwide. Even today, numerous individuals craft their own renditions of the song and share them on various social media platforms. Recently, Mumbai police also showcased their musical talent by performing this iconic composition.

Mumbai Police band plays Bella Ciao.(Twitter/@CPMumbaiPolice)
Also Read: Mumbai Police posts about ‘only things that make sense these days’

"Mumbaikars! Pl enjoy, our police band performing for you!! Dates: 20-21, 27-28 May, and dt. 03, 04 June 2023," wrote the Twitter handle of @CPMumbaiPolice. In the video, you can see the Mumbai police band on the road and playing this song on different instruments. Several people gathered around the police to watch them play.

Watch the video below:

This video was shared on May 21. Since being posted, it has been viewed over 57,000 times. The share has also received more than 700 likes. Many even shared several comments on the Mumbai police's video.

Check out a few comments below:

An individual wrote, "Outstanding performance by team Mumbai police. Hearty congratulations to all of you for better performance @MumbaiPolice." A second added, "Marvelous talent." A third shared, "Since it's on the Internet, the entire India is enjoying the performance."

Topics
mumbai police police twitter
