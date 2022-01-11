Home / Trending / Mumbai Police posts about ‘only things that make sense these days’
trending

Mumbai Police posts about ‘only things that make sense these days’

Mumbai Police took to Instagram to share about the ‘only things that make sense these days’.
The image was shared by Mumbai Police on Instagram,(Instagram/@mumbaipolice)
The image was shared by Mumbai Police on Instagram,(Instagram/@mumbaipolice)
Published on Jan 11, 2022 11:22 AM IST
Copy Link
ByTrisha Sengupta

The ongoing pandemic has changed the lives of people across the world. In these perilous times, there are many things that are different from how they used to be. Amid them are the ways people take care of the aspect of safety in their daily lives to protect themselves and stop the spread of the virus. Several authorities also regularly take to social media to remind people of those precautions. Just like this post by Mumbai Police where they reminded people about the “only things that make sense these days.”

“The famous four precautions: the only things that make 'sense' these days,” they wrote. Their post is complete with different images. The images, in a creative way, reminds people about the necessity of wearing masks.

Take a look at the post:

The post, since being shared two days ago, has gathered more than 5,000 likes.

Recently, they shared another post reminding people to always follow covid precautions. “A slight edge in your defence will burn your safety to 'ashes'. Wear Mask, get vaccinated and follow covid precautions,” they wrote and shared two images.

What are your thoughts on the posts by Mumbai Police?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram mumbai police
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 11, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out