Mumbai Police to take action against Amitabh Bachchan and Anushka Sharma for riding bikes without helmets

After receiving complains from social media users, Mumbai Police has initiated action against actor Amitabh Bachchan and Anushka Sharma who were recently seen riding bikes separately, but without helmets. While Amitabh took a lift from a fan to reach his work location on Monday, Anushka Sharma hopped on a bike with her bodyguard after a roadblock. In both scenarios, neither of them or their riders were wearing helmets. Also read: Anushka Sharma hops on a bike with her bodyguard after tree blocks road, internet asks 'Where is the helmet?' Amitabh Bachchan and Anushka Sharma were seen riding bikes without helmets.

Taking to Instagram, Amitabh Bachchan posted a photo of himself taking a bike ride with a person. He wrote, "Thank you for the ride buddy .. don’t know you .. but you obliged and got me on time to location of work .. faster and in avoidance of the unsolvable traffic jams .. thank you capped, shorts and yellowed T-shirt owner." Reacting to it, a page on Twitter tagged Mumbai Police and wrote, “Missing helmets for both rider and pillion. @MumbaiPolice please take note!”

Mumbai Police reacts to Amitabh Bachchan riding bike without a helmet.

Responding to it, the Twitter handle of Mumbai Police wrote back, “We have shared this with traffic branch.” Similarly, when a video of Anushka Sharma riding a bike surfaced online, a user tweeted, “@MumbaiPolice No helmet?”

Mumbai Police reacts to Anushka Sharma riding bike without a helmet.

In reply, Mumbai Police informed that the traffic police have been informed about the same. Their comment read, “We have shared this with traffic branch.” The official Twitter handle of Mumbai Traffic Police was tagged in both tweets as well.

Amitabh was last seen in Uunchai, with Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Neena Gupta, Sarika and Parineeti Chopra. He will be seen in Project K which also has Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. Directed by Nag Ashwin, it is a bilingual film, shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu across several locations. Amitabh is also a part of Ribhu Dasgupta's next courtroom drama film Section 84. He will also mark a special appearance in Ganapath.

Anushka, on the other hand, was last seen in a cameo appearance in the Netflix film Qala last year. She will be making her Cannes debut this month. Anushka is all set to return to films later this year with Chakda Xpress. Directed by Prosit Roy, the biopic is based on the journey of cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

