Man’s unusual way of loading tomatoes in a vehicle wows people. Watch viral video

Every now and then videos are shared online that show unusual talents of people or the ingenious techniques they use while doing something. One such video showing a man using a unique way to load tomatoes in a vehicle is going viral online.

Originally posted on TikTok, the video is now being shared across various social media platforms. Just like this post by Twitter user Pareekh Jain. “Awesome skills. See how this person manages to throw tomatoes and buckets in opposite directions. Some engineering here!,” he wrote and shared the video.

The video opens to show a vehicle filled with tomatoes standing in a field where a group is plucking tomatoes and filling them in small baskets. A man is seen flinging the buckets in the air. The way he is throwing the buckets is helping the tomatoes to fall into the vehicle.

Credit: Unknown, ViaWeb pic.twitter.com/wqMv4ElRUs — Pareekh Jain (@pareekhjain) October 18, 2022

The video was shared on October 18. Since being posted, the clip has gone viral. Till now, the video has accumulated nearly 10.6 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also received several likes and comments from people.

“No gym workout needed here,” joked a Twitter user. “Watch his left hand carefully. There lies the technique,” suggested another. “And Zero Spillage,” expressed a third. “Amazing,” commented a fourth. “Spinning at the end of throwing,” wrote a fifth.