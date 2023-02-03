Home / Trending / Man’s way of teaching elderly woman how to use smart TV wins hearts. Watch

trending
Published on Feb 03, 2023 05:37 PM IST

A clip showing a man teaching an elderly woman how to use a smart TV has gone viral online. The clip resonated with a lot of people.

ByTrisha Sengupta

Though smart gadgets have turned into a part of everyday life for most, there are some, especially from the older generation, who find it difficult to use such devices. However, with a little bit of patience, it is easy to teach them how to use those smart devices. Just like this man is doing in this viral video. The clip shows him teaching an elderly woman how to use a smart television.

Originally posted on TikTok, the video created a buzz after being re-shared on Twitter. “How do I sign my parents up for this tutorial?” wrote business owner Chris Evans while sharing the video.

The clip opens to show a man explaining to someone how to find different OTT platforms on a smart TV. As the camera pans to the other side, it becomes clear that he is teaching an elderly person.

Take a look at the video:

The video was shared a day ago. Since being posted, it has gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated more than 3.6 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has further prompted people to post different comments.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“Me helping my mom with her phone every single time I see her,” wrote a Twitter user. “This helps, a lot,” expressed another. “The hardest part is getting them to switch the HDMI/Smartcast input to get to this screen,” shared a third. “I continue doing this tutorial every week as the first time I did in 2015!!” commented a fourth.

Story Saved
