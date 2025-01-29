Married bank chairman, 66, filmed kissing 34-year-old influencer in Hong Kong

Hong Kong influencer Rachel Zhong, also known as Ng Sok, has confirmed her relationship with the much-married chairman of Tai Sang Bank. Their affair became public news after Ng Sok, 34, was filmed kissing Patrick Ma Ching Hang, 66, at a restaurant earlier this month. Ng Sok later admitted that she is Patrick Ma’s mistress. Tai Sang Bank chairman Patrick Ma was filmed kissing his mistress, Ng Sok, in Hong Kong(Threads/chenghao8539)

Who are Ng Sok and Patrick Ma?

Patrick Ma the 66-year-old chairman of Hong Kong’s Tai Sang Bank. According to VN Express, he belongs to a distinguished banking family, which was known as one of Hong Kong’s "Five Great Tycoons" of the 1960s. Ma has served as the chairman of Tai Sang Bank since 2019.

Although he was filmed kissing Ng Sok, three decades his junior, Ma is a married man. He has been married to Lisa Kung Ma for over 30 years. Lisa herself belongs to an old banking family that has been in the business for three generations. Lisa and Patrick Ma have a daughter together.

On the other hand, Rachel Zhou aka Ng Sok grew up in humble circumstances. At 18, she married a wealthy man. However, she was cut off by the man’s family and left with her only child.

According to news website Truly Singapore, Ng Sok met Patrick Ma at a high-society event and the two soon embarked on a relationship. They have been dating for more than nine years and even share four children together.

On dating a married man

In a recent interview with East Weekly, the 34-year-old influencer confirmed that she’s Ma’s mistress and said that the tag of mistress does not bother her.

“Money is more important than marriage,” she said.

She confirmed that she knew of Ma’s marital status when she started dating him. “Of course I knew,” she said.

During the interview, Ng Sok also opened up about the financial security that comes with dating a wealthy man. Sok was gifted a luxurious house on MacDonnell Road by Ma. It is valued at HK$90 million ($11 million approximately), according to Truly Singapore.

Besides the house, she also owns a fleet of 300 luxury cars, luxury handbags, and a lifestyle supported by a staff of over 60 workers. She documents her lavish lifestyle on social media, which is full of photographs of luxury trips abroad, designer clothes and more.

On the day that Ng Sok and Ma’s relationship became public due to a paparazzi photograph, the couple was celebrating their ninth anniversary. On that day, Sok spent a staggering sum in 30 minutes, buying 10 luxury handbags, jewellery, make-up etc.

Although the tag of mistress does not bother her, the influencer says she is going to take a break from social media out of respect for Ma’s family.

“I will temporarily disappear from social media because his wife does not know about this, and I do not want to involve anyone else,” she stated, according to Dimsum Daily.