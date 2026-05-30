Massive dust storm blankets Bikaner, turns sky deep orange. Watch

A powerful dust storm swept across Bikaner and several other parts of Rajasthan on Saturday, turning afternoon skies dark and covering roads, homes and neighbourhoods in thick clouds of dust. Strong winds sharply reduced visibility, forcing motorists to switch on their headlights as they struggled to navigate the hazy conditions.

Strong winds and thick dust covered several Rajasthan districts, with rain also recorded in some areas. (PTI)

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(Also read: Phones across Delhi-NCR buzz with ‘extremely severe alert’ for thunderstorm, lightning, hailstorm)

Videos circulating online showed dense clouds of dust moving rapidly through streets and residential areas. The sky appeared orange brown in several clips, while trees were seen swaying under the force of the gusts.

Watch the clips here:

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Several Rajasthan districts affected

{{^usCountry}} The storm, triggered by a Western Disturbance, affected several districts, including Churu, Hanumangarh, Sri Ganganagar, Bikaner, Nagaur, Didwana Kuchaman, Alwar and Sikar. Jaipur also witnessed strong winds followed by rainfall. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The storm, triggered by a Western Disturbance, affected several districts, including Churu, Hanumangarh, Sri Ganganagar, Bikaner, Nagaur, Didwana Kuchaman, Alwar and Sikar. Jaipur also witnessed strong winds followed by rainfall. {{/usCountry}}

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Similar conditions were reported in Fatehpur and Laxmangarh in Sikar district.

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A Churu resident described the intensity of the storm and said it had disrupted everyday life in the city.

"We never imagined such a massive dust storm would engulf the city. It is the first time we have witnessed such an intense storm. The sky turned dark around 2 pm, almost like nightfall. People are moving with their vehicle headlights on, and normal life has been disrupted as we are facing several difficulties," the resident told PTI Videos.

Winds reach speeds of up to 80 kmph

According to weather updates, a very severe dust storm with wind speeds ranging from 70 to 80 kmph moved across northwest Rajasthan during the afternoon.

(Also read: Massive dust storm sweeps through Rajasthan, apocalyptic visuals leave locals reeling)

Rainfall recorded in parts of the state

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Rainfall was also recorded in parts of Rajasthan, including Udaipur and other districts. According to officials, Churu received 14.8 mm of rainfall, while Pilani recorded 10.4 mm. Sangaria in Hanumangarh district received 3.5 mm of rainfall.