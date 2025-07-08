Maths test: Can you crack this mind-bending brain teaser without making a mistake?

Brain teasers continue to dominate social media, and the latest one making rounds is all about how well you understand simple maths instructions. While the numbers involved may seem basic, it’s the phrasing that adds complexity highlighting how easily the mind can be misled by everyday words. A brain teaser shared on Facebook challenged users to interpret basic maths steps.(Facebook/Arshdeep Soni)

(Also read: Brain teaser: Can you crack this tricky puzzle that’s confusing even the smartest minds?)

The riddle

A fresh puzzle shared by Facebook user Arshdeep Soni has sparked widespread interest among puzzle lovers and casual scrollers alike. The teaser states:

"Divide 100 by half, then add 50, then subtract 20, multiply by 5."

The challenge lies not in solving complex equations, but in interpreting the operations correctly. These types of puzzles often trip people up because of the way they are worded.

Check out the puzzle here:

A familiar format reappears on social platforms

This is not the first time such a puzzle has captured attention. A similar teaser previously posted on X (formerly Twitter) by user Ganesh UOR followed a nearly identical format. That version read:

"Divide 90 by half and then add 25. Only genius will answer."

Both puzzles rely on the reader’s interpretation of the language rather than purely on mathematical skill. By using everyday phrasing with unexpected outcomes, they invite people to engage, discuss, and challenge one another.

Why maths teasers thrive on social media

Part of what makes these brain teasers so successful is their ability to appear simple while being cleverly deceptive. They don’t require advanced knowledge—just careful attention. This makes them perfect for sharing, debating, and even arguing over in comment sections across platforms.

These puzzles tap into a shared desire to test intelligence in a fun, accessible way. They’re also quick to consume and easy to remember, which makes them ideal content in today’s fast-scrolling digital world.

Whether you're a maths enthusiast or just someone who enjoys solving the occasional riddle, puzzles like these keep your brain engaged—and remind you that sometimes, the trickiest problems are the ones that sound the easiest.