Maths test: Can you crack this mind-boggling puzzle without a calculator?

Maths brain teasers have long been a favourite among online users seeking a stimulating mental workout. These deceptively simple-looking puzzles not only test basic arithmetic but also challenge your logical thinking and reasoning abilities. Whether it’s a clever riddle, a numerical sequence, or an equation with a twist—maths-based puzzles continue to dominate social media feeds, sparking equal parts excitement and confusion. A viral maths teaser shared on Facebook puzzled users.(Facebook/Minion Quotes)

The puzzle everyone’s talking about

Shared on Facebook by a page called Minion Quotes, the puzzle dares users to rely solely on their brainpower and avoid using a calculator. The puzzle reads:

"Plz don't use calculator. Use your brain: 50 + 10 x 0 + 7 + 2 = ??"

Check out the puzzle here:

What initially appears to be a straightforward question is, in fact, a clever test of understanding the correct order of operations—something many people tend to overlook at first glance.

Another mind-bending riddle

This isn’t the first time a maths teaser has captured the internet’s attention. Earlier, a riddle shared by X (formerly Twitter) user @jitendra789789 left users equally baffled. That puzzle stated:

"If 1 = 2, 2 = 8, 3 = 18, 4 = 32, then 5 = ?"

While some tried to decipher the pattern behind the numbers, many others admitted defeat and waited for someone else to crack the code.

Why we love maths puzzles

So, what makes these puzzles so popular? Perhaps it’s the immediate satisfaction when the answer finally clicks into place. Or maybe it’s the competitive thrill of being the first to solve and share it. These brain teasers blend schoolday nostalgia with a refreshing challenge, making them appealing across all age groups.

The internet’s obsession with brain teasers—especially maths-related ones—shows no signs of fading. From Instagram reels to WhatsApp forwards, these clever conundrums continue to engage users in healthy debates and friendly rivalries.

So, have you solved it yet?

Whether you're a maths enthusiast or just looking to test your brainpower, this puzzle is your next challenge. Just remember—no calculators allowed!