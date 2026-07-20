Mathura man’s journey from bike in India to BMW and own house in US goes viral

An NRI’s video about his journey from India to the US has struck a chord with the internet. Amit Kashyap shared an Instagram Reel charting his rise from a bike in India to a BMW in the United States.

Amit Kashyap credits his parents for his successful life in the US (Instagram/@amitkashyap._)

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“Nothing humbles me more than realising that once, I only owned a bike in India… and today, I park my car in the garage of my own home in the USA,” he captioned the video, which shows him driving up to his independent house.

Watch the video below:

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{{^usCountry}} Speaking to HT.com last year, Texas-based Kashyap — who is originally from Mathura in Uttar Pradesh — had revealed that he had purchased a house in the US for his parents. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking to HT.com last year, Texas-based Kashyap — who is originally from Mathura in Uttar Pradesh — had revealed that he had purchased a house in the US for his parents. {{/usCountry}}

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“I gifted her [mother] a big new house in the United States,” he had said, adding, “I drive a BMW X7 on the roads of the United States, and the best part is, I am travelling in it with my parents.”

He also recounted the sacrifices his parents made for him — including his mother cooking on a clay stove to save money.

“My parents have made countless sacrifices so I could get the best education. They sent me to one of the best schools in Mathura and saved every penny for my engineering fees by cutting their own expenses and taking loans. I still remember my mom cooking on a clay stove, her eyes filled with smoke and pain. That's when I always promised myself that one day, I’ll be so successful that I’ll change the middle-class tag of my family,” Amit Kashyap told HT.com.

Video draws praise

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Kashyap’s journey from humble beginnings in India to being a homeowner in the US led to praise and appreciation.

“Congratulations. May God give everyone the courage and passion to fulfill their dreams. Wishing you all the positivity and success,” wrote one person.

“Love your tag line , stay grounded, ambitious and consistent. Difficult but it’s the success mantra,” another said.

(Also read: ‘Step out of your comfort zone’: Indian woman in US urges students not to settle for survival jobs abroad | Hindustan Times)

“Your dedication and achievements are truly inspiring,” a viewer commented.

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At the same time, the post also found a few critics. “Buying a suburban house with all bells and whistles in the US is far more easy than buying a 2bhk in tier 1 Indian cities. So not that much of an achievement I would say…” one commenter claimed.

“Humans!! All they do is appreciate how much materials they have and then display it like it is better than everything around them!” another wrote.