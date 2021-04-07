Meena Harris tweets about her guilty pleasure food, prompts varied replies

Most of us have particular ways of eating some popular dishes that we cannot quite say out loud in public, turns our Meena Harris has one such guilty pleasure food dish too. Recently in a tweet she ‘confessed’ about putting an unusual item to make a popular South Indian dish. Shared on Twitter, the post has sparked some really funny reactions.

“South Indians are going to come for me hard on this,” reads the first line of the post by Harris. “But I need to confess somewhere that I just made rice and yogurt and lime pickle with cauliflower rice,” it adds.

Take a look at the post:

South Indians are going to come for me hard on this but I need to confess somewhere that I just made rice and yogurt and lime pickle with cauliflower rice 😬😬😬😬😬😬 — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) April 7, 2021

Shared some eight hours ago, the tweet has garnered over 3,100 likes and several comments. People shared various reactions to Harris’ tweet. While some expressed their versions of bizarre food items, others raised questions about the taste of the concoction.

American TV personality Mindy Kaling also replied to the tweet.

haha I said I like raisins in my samosas the pain that rained down on me omfg — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) April 7, 2021

Here’s how others reacted:

Irish people will come at me for making bangers and Rice. 🤭 — Seawright (married name) (@Seawrig09603671) April 7, 2021

Well as they say, Gobi or go home..... Cauliflower as replacement for Dal soup is a winner too. — Leopold Eppstein (@LeopoldEppstein) April 7, 2021

The true spirit of being a Southie is to realise that lime pickle and curds (thair/ perugu) goes with everything. We regularly have thair+ yong tau foo in this Chindian household. — Akshay । అక్షయ్ (@cydonian) April 7, 2021

Le indians after listening about her food pic.twitter.com/JwDvrYqS52 — President Tillu (@TilluRofl) April 7, 2021





Would you ever try out Meena Harris’ unusual combination dish?

