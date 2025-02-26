Menu Explore
Meet Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati, the Stanford-graduate spiritual leader seen with Isha Ambani, Katrina Kaif at Mahakumbh

BySanya Jain
Feb 26, 2025 08:14 AM IST

Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati is an America-born spiritual leader and a prominent member of the Parmarth Niketan Ashram.

At the Mahakumbh Mela this year, a number of celebrities, politicians and business tycoons paid obeisance to Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati. Dressed in a saffron-coloured saree, with flowing hair, a bindi on her forehead, and a beatific expression on her face, Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati was photographed with Isha Ambani, Katrina Kaif, Raveena Tandon, Kailash Kher, and Vivek Oberoi, among other celebrities.

Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati was photographed with Katrina Kaif and Isha Ambani at the Mahakumbh this year.(Instagram/@sadhviji)
Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati was photographed with Katrina Kaif and Isha Ambani at the Mahakumbh this year.(Instagram/@sadhviji)

She has been living in India for over two decades.

Here are 8 points on Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati’s transformational journey:

Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati was an America-born Jewish woman who experienced a deep spiritual awakening during her trip to India in 1996.

In her book Hollywood to the Himalayas, Sadhviji, who has not revealed her given name, spoke about experiencing sexual abuse and eating disorder in her childhood.

Originally from Los Angeles, California, she graduated from Stanford University and was pursuing a PhD in psychology when she accompanied her husband Jim on a trip to India.

According to Religion News, she was a vegetarian who loved Indian food but knew nothing about Hinduism when she first arrived in India.

Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati, or “Sadhviji” as she is simply known, had an intense spiritual experience on the banks of the Ganga river. She divorced her husband and moved to India, becoming a Hindu renunciate.

She was ordained by Swami Chidanand Saraswati and is now a prominent member of the Parmarth Niketan Ashram.

A renowned spiritual orator, author, and motivational speaker, she has now spent 25 years engaged in “spiritual service, wisdom teaching, sacred action, and deep spiritual practice,” according to her website.

She spends most of her time in Rishikesh, leading several humanitarian initiatives. According to her website, she serves as President of Divine Shakti Foundation, a foundation that runs free schools, vocational training programs, and empowerment programs; and Director of the International Yoga Festival at Parmarth Niketan Ashram.

