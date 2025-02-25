Isha Ambani visits Maha Kumbh 2025 with husband Anand Piramal in stunning ethnics

Isha Ambani, daughter of Mukesh Ambani, recently visited the Maha Kumbh and performed the rituals. Isha, accompanied by husband Anand Piramal, reached the Maha Kumbh site in a helicopter, and soon made her way from the helipad to the holy venue. Also read | Isha Ambani's simple floral skirt and top come at a price tag that will blow your mind: ₹11 lakh for... Isha, accompanied by husband Anand Piramal, reached the Maha Kumbh site in a helicopter.(ANI Photo/Amit Sharma, PTI Photo)

Isha looked stunning in ethnics as she took the holy dip in the waters of Ganges, guided by religious gurus about the rituals. For one ritual, Isha opted for a blue bandhani kurta set and looked absolutely gorgeous in it. Apt for the summer morning outdoor rituals, Isha decked up in a bandhani kurta with intricate print in white colour. The kurta also featured silver mirror work at the torso, quarter sleeves and frill details. Isha teamed it with matching blue ethnic trousers and a blue dupatta.

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal took holy dips.(ANI Photo/Amit Sharma)

For another ritual, Isha decked up in a bright pink kurta set. The cotton kurta featured mandarin collars at the neckline, intricate embroidery work at the torso, gathered details and frill patterns. In the kurta with quarter sleeves.

Anand Piramal, on the other hand, opted for a classic white and denim look. He wore a white T-shirt and blue jeans, and complemented Isha Ambani.

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal performed rituals together at Maha Kumbh.(PTI Photo)

Here's how Isha accessorised her Maha Kumbh look:

Isha minimally accessorised her look for the holy rituals at Maha Kumbh. She wore diamond droplet earrings and tinted shades to complete her look. Isha wore her tresses into a ponytail as she smiled for the pictures while taking the holy dip and performing other rituals with husband Anand Piramal.

About Isha Ambani:

Isha Ambani is the daughter of business tycoon Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani. Isha is the executive director of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited. Isha is married to Anand Piramal, the executive director of Piramal Enterprises Limited, since 2018. Isha and Anand became parents to twins Aadiya and Krishna in December 2022.