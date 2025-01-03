Isha Ambani's simple floral skirt and top come at a price tag that will blow your mind: 11 lakh for...

Isha Ambani recently enjoyed an outing with mom Nita Ambani and their friends. The 33-year-old entrepreneur chose a simple floral-printed ensemble for the occasion, but its price tag is anything but that. We found the cost of Isha's ensemble, and it will blow your mind. Isha Ambani enjoys a dinner date with Nita Ambani and friends.

Also Read | Anant Ambani makes our jaws drop with his new ₹22 crore watch: Looks like an ice cube, has only 3 pieces in world

What is the price of Isha Ambani's OOTD?

The skirt and blouse set is from the shelves of the luxury clothing label Miu Miu. While the blouse is called the Embroidered sablé top, the skirt is called the Embroidered sablé midi-skirt. The top comes at a whopping price of $7,600, which is approximately ₹6,51,924.

Isha Ambani's top is worth ₹6.51 lakh.

Meanwhile, the skirt is worth $6,300, approximately ₹5,40,411. Buying the set will drain ₹11,92,335 from your bank account.

The skirt is worth ₹5.40 lakh.

More about Isha Ambani's look

Isha's outfit comes in a pleasant terracotta shade, enriched with delicate handmade floral embroidery. The light texture and refined details make it ideal for an elegant evening look. The blouse features a round neckline, a relaxed silhouette, full-length sleeves, and cinched cuffs. She tucked it inside the skirt to give her outfit an elegant touch.

As for the skirt, it has a high-rise waistline, a gathered design on the front, a flowy silhouette, and a midi hem length. She styled the ensemble with elegant black stilettos and gold hoop earrings. With her hair left loose in a side parting, she chose darkened brows, nude brown lips, minimal eye makeup, and rouge-tinted cheeks for the glam.

Meanwhile, Nita Ambani accompanied Isha in an elegant saree. She wore a navy blue silk saree decked with delicate silver floral embroidery and broad borders. She wore the drape with a matching silk blouse, a layered necklace, diamond earrings, an elegant bracelet, and rings. Lastly, loose side-parted tresses, a bindi, mauve lips, blushed cheeks, darkened brows and mascara-adorned lashes rounded off the glam.