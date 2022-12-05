Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma captures incredible video of this waterfall while flying over Jaintia Hills. Watch

Meghalaya is one of the gems of North East India. Besides picturesque natural wonders, the place is also known for its incredible culture. Every now and then, people share videos and images to show the beauty of the state. Just like this post by Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma that shows an incredible waterfall.

“Got a [sic] shot of this amazing waterfall while flying over Jaintia Hills … any guesses which waterfall this is????,” the chief minister wrote while posting the video. While replying to his own post, he also revealed the name of the place. “Yes I think it is PHE PHE falls… those who got it correct congrats,” he added.

The video he shared shows a waterfall nestled amid the a greenery. Take a look at the video that may wow you:

The video was posted about 15 hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 45,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also gathered nearly 7,500 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the incredible video. While many tried guessing the name of the place, some talked about the beauty of the place.

“Wow beautiful,” wrote an Instagram user. “Wonderful,” commented another. “Beautiful view,” expressed a third. A few showed their reactions through heart or clapping emoticons.