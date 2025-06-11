Sonam Raghuvanshi, Voldemort memes erupt after Vijay Mallya’s ‘image-cleansing’ podcast with Raj Shamani

Businessman Vijay Mallya, the former Kingfisher Airlines chief facing multiple fraud charges in India, made a rare public appearance on YouTuber Raj Shamani's podcast to share his "true factual story." The episode went viral, racking up over 22 million views in just five days. However, social media users quickly called out what many saw as an attempt to whitewash Mallya's image, given his fugitive status under Indian law. One user even created mock thumbnails for future Raj Shamani podcasts.(X/@kartikwhatever)

Critics claimed the podcast episode tried to paint the former liquor baron as a victim, despite the businessman’s ongoing legal battle with Indian authorities and lenders over debts exceeding Rs11,100 crore, including massive defaults to the State Bank of India (SBI).

Memes and jokes quickly spread online, with many branding the podcast a "washing machine" for fugitives and fraudsters. Some users mocked the show by suggesting a lineup of future controversial guests, including murder accuseds and criminals, while others even created parody thumbnails imagining who might be featured next.

Will Vijay Mallya come back to India?

Meanwhile, Mallya expressed gratitude for the overwhelming response to the podcast. “To say that I am humbled and overwhelmed is well short of what I truly feel. A big heartfelt thank you to all those who took the time to watch my 4 hour plus podcast with @rajshamani. 20 million views on YouTube alone in 4 days and god knows how many more reposts on Instagram and Facebook fills my heart with joy that my true factual story is being heard. May god bless you all," he wrote on X.

During the interview, Mallya said he would consider returning to India from the UK if he were assured of a fair trial. "I will think about it seriously," he stated. Mallya remains the subject of India’s ongoing extradition efforts related to his alleged loan defaults.

