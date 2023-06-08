Men stop train door from closing, Delhi Metro reacts

A video showing a bizarre incident of two men in Delhi trying to stop a metro door from closing has left people irked. Shared on Twitter, the video has even received a reaction from Delhi Metro authority. They shared how it is a “punishable offence” to do something like this.

The image shows two men travelling in Delhi Metro stopping a door from closing. (Twitter/@imb0yaman)

A Twitter user named Aman posted the video. They shared a caption in Hindi which when translated into English reads, “These are the kind of people due to whom the metro gets late.”

The video, taken from inside a Delhi Metro coach, shows two men standing on both sides of a door and using their feet to stop it from closing. This goes on for some time until a commuter from inside the coach asks them to stop.

“Hi. Obstructing the door of a Metro train is a punishable offence. Passengers may kindly contact DMRC Helpline on 155370 if they notice such behaviour,” Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted from the official Twitter handle while reacting to the video.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted a few hours ago. Since being shared, it has received close to 15,000 views. Alongside, the video has also accumulated several comments.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“Punish them ₹50,000 fine,” suggested a Twitter user. “Strict action should be taken against them,” joined another. “Why are they not arrested?” asked a third. “Seems so uncivilised,” wrote a fourth.