Men try to scare charging elephant with slippers, disturbing video sparks anger

IFS officer Parveen Kaswan posted a video of a human-animal conflict on X that has left many angry. The video shows a group of men trying to scare an elephant using slippers. From condemning the act to urging authorities to punish the men, people posted varied comments while reacting to the video.

The image shows a man trying to scare an elephant with a slipper. (X/@ParveenKaswan)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Identify the real animal here. Then these giants charge and we call them killers. Don't ever do this, it’s life-threatening. Video is from Assam,” Kaswan posted along with the video.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The video opens to show an elephant standing on top of an elevated land with a man standing below trying to shoo the animal away using a slipper. Soon, a few more men appear in the frame trying to do the same thing. As the video progresses, the gentle giant is seen charging towards the group. The video ends with the animal going away.

Take a look at this elephant video:

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was posted two days ago. Since then, the clip has accumulated more than 90,000 views. The post has also collected nearly 1,400 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the video.

What did X users say about this video of the elephant?

“Book then,” posted an X user. “Why are they teasing the elephant,” expressed another. “But, why?” wondered a third. “This is unacceptable,” joined a fourth. “Putting their lives in extreme danger,” wrote a fourth.