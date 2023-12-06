close_game
News / Trending / Tourists shout, create chaos after spotting tiger during safari

Tourists shout, create chaos after spotting tiger during safari

ByTrisha Sengupta
Dec 06, 2023 12:20 PM IST

“This is outrageous,” wrote an X user while reacting to a video of a group of tourists creating chaos after spotting a tiger.

A video of a group of unruly tourists on a safari was shared on social media. The video shows people shouting at a tiger trying to walk on the side of a road. Posted by an IFS officer, it has created a chatter among people with many labelling the behaviour of the tourists as ‘appalling’.

The image shows a tiger surrounded by tourists. (Screengrab)
The image shows a tiger surrounded by tourists. (Screengrab)

Parveen Kaswan took to X to share the video. “Tiger safari somewhere, video via WhatsApp. What the tiger must be thinking?” he wrote alongside. The clip opens to show tourist vehicles blocking the road from the front and the back. A tiger is seen slowly walking on the road amid the shouts of the tourists.

Take a look at this video of the tiger:

The video was posted a day ago. Since then, it has collected close to four lakh views, and the numbers are only increasing. The share has accumulated nearly 1,700 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how people react to this video of the tiger on X:

“Such horrible tourism,” posted an X user. “Appalling behaviour,” added another. “Wherever this video belongs to, a few people in charge of supervision (forest department) must be suspended, and some of the vehicles involved in this must be blacklisted for life. It is horrible if we are treating wildlife like this,” expressed a third. “This is outrageous,” wrote a fourth.

