‘Mental health is nothing?': Man slammed for ranting about Gen Z colleague’s 1 week leave to recover from break up

A man is facing criticism from social media users for his remark on a viral post about a Gen Z employee sending a casual email to the boss while applying for leave. While reacting to the viral post, X user Krishna Mohan ranted about one of his Gen Z colleagues taking a week off to heal from his breakup. People didn’t take his post kindly and slammed him, accusing him of not caring about the employee’s mental health. A man's post on his Gen Z team member has gone viral. (Unsplash/Adeolu Eletu)

What did the man post?

“One of my Gen Z team members suddenly declared 1 week leave. It was a critical time of the project so I tried to reason. He did not budge. The leave was because he had a breakup and he wanted to go to the mountains to forget the breakup,” Mohan wrote.

In a follow-up X post, he added, “Believe me it was one way communication. I had to deal with the repercussions on project.”

Check out the X post here:

A man's post about his Gen Z colleague has created chatter on X. (X/@KiMoJiRa)

Social media is fuming:

Social media, expectedly, didn’t hold back while sharing their reactions to his remark. An individual posted, “It's better to give them a break than overwhelm them with deadlines when they are already under the weather. Less suicidal tendencies, the better.” Another added, “So, according to you, mental health is nothing.”

A third expressed, “This is a boomer fallout issue. Because over the decades people learned even top performers were not treated well so the pendulum has swung the other way with extreme prejudice.” A fourth wrote, “Unless the world is dying, all deadlines can be extended. Believe me and trust me, start talking, if you have clients, they also understand.”

“No off for wedding?”

A British CEO found herself amid controversy after she shared a poorly-worded post on Threads where she said that she denied two days' leave of an employee getting married. Though the marketing company head later tried justifying her post, she faced the wrath of social media, with many accusing her of ‘rage baiting’ the audience.

What are your thoughts on this man's post about his Gen Z co-worker?