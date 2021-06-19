Milkha Singh: ‘The Flying Sikh’ dies aged 91, people tweet tributes

Milkha Singh, the legendary Indian sprinter, has died at the age of 91 late on Friday, June 19, due to post Covid-19 complications. He was admitted to the intensive care unit at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMR), Chandigarh.

Lovingly called "the Flying Sikh", he won four Asian gold medals. He also finished fourth in the 400m final at the Rome Olympics in 1960.

Different social media platforms, especially Twitter, are flooded with tributes mourning his death. The hasgtag #MilkhaSingh is also trending on Twitter as people are sharing different posts using his name.

From expressing their sadness at his demise to remembering the famous sayings by the legendary athlete, people are sharing different posts to pay their tributes and showcase respect.

“India has lost a gem #MilkhaSingh. His legacy will live on for generations to come. RIP Milkha Singh,” wrote a Twitter user along with this image:

Several others too shared the same image with heartfelt messages:

Saddened to learn about the demise of legendary sprinter #MilkhaSingh ji . Our prayers are with his family & loved ones in this times of grief. Milkha Singh's legacy would continue to inspire generation of youths to come. May the departed soul rest in eternal peace. 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/Pq6impUDjW — DB Chauhan (@dbchauhanbjp) June 19, 2021

Here’s what some other tweeple shared to show their respect:

His life story was turned into a Bollywood film in 2013 named Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.