Mira Kapoor plays Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage on piano. Shahid Kapoor reacts

For many people, Mira Kapoor and her husband, Shahid Kapoor, are couple goals. The adorable duo is well-liked for their pictures and videos on social media, and they never fail to update their fans and followers with their day-to-day life. Recently, Mira Kapoor shared a video of herself playing Tujhe kitna chahne lage on piano, and this has surely stunned her fans.

In the short video shared on her Instagram, you can see Mira Kapoor sitting in front of a piano and playing a song. As the camera covers her from different angles, you can see her calmly playing the music. Toward the end of the video, Shahid Kapoor enters the frame and says, "Preeti" jokingly.

Take a look at Mira Kapoor playing the piano here:

This video was shared just a few hours ago; since then, it has been viewed more than two lakh times and has 35,000 likes and several comments as well. One person in the Instagram comments wrote, "Wow, soo good. Can't wait for more." A second person wrote, "So calming, want more." "You are so talented," said a third. A fourth user commented, "Awwwwww, this made me cry."