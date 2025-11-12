Miss Israel denies giving 'dirty look' to Miss Palestine after video from contest goes viral: 'I was simply looking...'

A brief moment caught on camera at the Miss Universe 2025 event has ignited controversy online, with social media users accusing Miss Israel, Melanie Shiraz, of giving Miss Palestine, Nadeen Ayoub, a “dirty look” during the pageant. The video, filmed at the event held in Thailand last week, has triggered a wave of criticism and has prompted Miss Israel to issue a clarification. Several commenters flooded Melanie’s Instagram posts with “Free Palestine”.(X/@RimaHas)

In the clip, Melanie appears to turn her head towards Nadeen and briefly glance at her as the contestants stand on stage. The moment quickly caught the attention of social media users, who claimed the Israeli contestant gave her Palestinian counterpart a “dirty” or “jealous” look.

Several commenters also flooded Melanie’s Instagram posts with “Free Palestine” messages and harsh remarks, with a few even calling her “Miss Genocide” - a reference to Israel’s military operations in Gaza.

In response, Melanie Shiraz issued a firm denial, insisting the moment had been misinterpreted. According to an Instagram comment quoted by Daily Mail, she wrote, “It’s very clear that I was simply looking toward other contestants as they came on stage. Adding dramatic language to ordinary moments - especially when it misrepresents people - doesn’t promote kindness or fairness. I hope you’ll reconsider in the future before choosing virality at the expense of others.”

Notably, this year’s competition marks a historic first, with Nadeen Ayoub becoming the first-ever Miss Palestine to compete in the global beauty pageant. In an earlier Instagram post, Ayoub expressed pride in representing her homeland. “I represent every Palestinian woman and child whose strength the world needs to see. We are more than our suffering — we are resilience, hope, and the heartbeat of a homeland that lives on through us,” she wrote.

Miss Universe controversy

Meanwhile, the recent controversy comes after days after several Miss Universe contestants staged a walkout to protest the treatment meted out to a fellow contestant by an organiser. The powerful protest was sparked when an official from the Miss Universe host nation Thailand publicly berated Miss Mexico, Fatima Bosch, during a pre-pageant ceremony.

Following backlash, the Miss Universe official apologised in a press conference during which he broke down and wiped away tears.