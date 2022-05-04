Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu unites with former winners, makes viral Reel

Videos and photos from Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu’s recent trip to the Philippines have been breaking the Internet. The Miss Universe 2021 was united with former Miss Universe winners to judge the Miss Universe Philippines 2022 pageant.

The video begins with Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach from Philippines, passing the bejewelled crown to Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere from France. Mittenaere can be seen pretending to wear the crown, giggling as she gives the crown to Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Tebow of South Africa. Following, the crown is passed over to Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray. She finally hands over the beauty to current Miss Universe (2021) Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, who looks stunning. Brimming with pride, Harnaaz gives a small peck to her crown, before wearing it on herself.

The caption of the video goes: ‘When the universe unites’ and ‘Missing @zozitunzi and @andreamezamx!’. Tagging the Instagram handles Zozibini Tunzi and Andrea Meza, both former Miss Universe’ 2019 and 2020 respectively. Unfortunately, they could not make it to the gathering.

Here is the viral clip of Miss Universe 2021, being handed over the crown in chronological order by former winners.

The clip was shared five days ago and has already amassed more than 8.2 million views.

Missing out, Andrea Meza, Miss Universe 2020 left a comment on the reel “Wishing I was there! Love you all”. “This! My Pageant heart is so happy” commented an Instagram user. Another user comments, “We need a reunion with all IMG Queens for the 71st Miss Universe Competition” and we sure love the sound of it.

On December 13, Harnaaz Sandhu was crowned 70th Miss Universe 2021, held in Eilat Israel. She brought the crown home 21 years later, after Lara Dutta’s victory in 2000. Posted on the official Miss Universe Instagram handle @missuniverse, four former Miss Universe’ come together with Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu.

What are your thoughts on the video?