Missing husky found chilling with bear family in forest. Owner spots dog using drone. Watch

A dog’s owner encountered an unusual yet absolutely heartwarming scene while searching for their missing husky using a drone. They spotted the dog roaming around in a forest with a bear family. The image from a drone video shows a missing husky with bears. (Screengrab)

The video is being reshared across several social media platforms, with many suggesting that the incident occurred in Russia. An Instagram user posted the clip, which opens with a text insert that reads, “Owners were using a drone to find their missing husky. He was chilling with wild bears”.

In the funnily heartwarming clip, the dog walks side by side with a bear family. At one point, it also starts running around them.

Take a look at this interesting video:

The viral video was shared a day ago. Since then, the clip has accumulated more than 20 million views - and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has further prompted people to post varied comments.

What did Instagram users say about this viral dog video?

“The one bear shoved him like ‘go home dude’,” posted an Instagram user.

“How do you even go about getting your dog back?” wondered another.

‘For me, it’s the fact that a husky can even annoy bears. Humans don’t stand a chance,” joked a third.

“Mama Bear to Papa Bear: ‘I know we said Junior needed a friend, but this kid needs to go home’,” joined a fourth.

“That dog is going to have so many stories that his dog friends will never believe,” added a fifth.

“Mama bear was far too tired to argue with the cubs about getting a new family member. She’s questioning her decision now,” wrote a sixth.

What are your thoughts on this video of the husky? Did the clip leave you laughing out loud?