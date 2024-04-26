 Mohammed Azharuddin’s son Asaduddin gets hair transplant, before and after transformation pics go viral | Trending - Hindustan Times
Mohammed Azharuddin’s son Asaduddin gets hair transplant, before and after transformation pics go viral

ByHT Trending Desk
Apr 26, 2024 08:28 AM IST

Mohammed Asaduddin's wife, Aman Mirza, took to Instagram to share images of his transformation after a hair transplant.

A few images of Mohammed Asaduddin, son of former Indian cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin, have gone viral on social media. The photos show his transformation after undergoing a hair transplant. The pictures are shared on Instagram by fashion designer Anam Mirza, Mohammed Asaduddin’s wife and Sania Mirza’s sister.

The image shows Mohammed Azharuddin’s son, Mohammed Asaduddin, after a hair transplant. (Instagram/@anammirzaaa)
The image shows Mohammed Azharuddin’s son, Mohammed Asaduddin, after a hair transplant. (Instagram/@anammirzaaa)

“I can’t believe this is Mohammed Asaduddin’s transformation at Eugenix Hair Sciences. After a failed hair transplant a few years ago, Asad was very unsure about getting a transplant ever again until he met Dr Pradeep Sethi,” Aman Mirza wrote on Instagram. She then shared the images and wrote, “The before is from 2020, and the transformed picture is of today. Absolutely brilliant.”

The photos show Asaduddin’s completely transformed hairline. The last picture of the post shows him smiling at the camera.

Take a look at the entire share here:

The post was shared about eight hours ago. Since then, it has collected more than 4,600 likes. The share has further prompted people to post varied comments.

What did Instagram users write about Aman Mirza’s post?

“Amazing transformation,” wrote an Instagram user.

“You are looking great,” added another.

“Wow, great work and Asad is looking handsome as ever,” joined a third.

“Asad always looks handsome!” commented a fourth.

While one person reacted using a heart emoticon, another showcased their reaction through a fire emoji.

Anam Mirza, a fashion entrepreneur, tied the knot with Mohammad Asaduddin, son of former India captain and politician Mohammad Azharuddin, in 2019. The couple welcomed a daughter in 2022.

What are your thoughts on these before and after transformation photos of Mohammad Asaduddin shared by Aman Mirza?

Follow Us On