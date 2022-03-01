Mom and son groove to Dholida from Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. Watch

The film Gangubai Kathiawadi featuring Alia Bhatt has created quite a chatter among people since its release. From lip syncing to the movie’s dialogues to showcasing amazing hook steps to the different songs, people are sharing various posts related to the film. Just like this share on Instagram that shows a mom and a son grooving to the hit number Dholida.

“In love with this song. With my son Kishan Samayamantry,” reads the caption of the video posted by Instagram user Lohitha Ravikiran. Her bio says that she loves dancing with her son. And, a quick tour of her Insta page shows the many beautiful videos she shared while performing with her child.

The Dholida-related video opens to show Ravi dressed in a white saree and Kishan in a green kurta. They are seen showcasing synchronized moves while dancing to the song.

Since being shared a few days ago, the video has gathered nearly 14,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also amassed some comments. A few shared heart emoticons to showcase their reactions. “Super,” wrote another. “Superb,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video of the mom and son dancing to the song Dholida from Alia Bhatt starrer film Gangubai Kathiawadi?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON