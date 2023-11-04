Mom roasts gymgoer daughter, video will leave you in splits

A video of a funny interaction between a mom and her daughter was shared on social media. The video shows how the mom asks her daughter to pick up a heavy sack and also, hilariously, reminds her that it shouldn’t be a problem for her since she goes to gym daily.

Instagram user Khushboo shared the video along with a funny caption. The video opens to show a text insert that reads, “My mom recorded the most wholesome epic roast video of mine.” It then shows the mom calling her daughter. Once she comes out of her room, her mom tells her to pick a sack kept outside the door. When the daughter hesitates for a moment, her mom roasts her in the most hilarious and adorable way possible.

Take a look at this mom-daughter video:

The video was posted some five days ago. Since then, it has accumulated nearly one million views and counting. The share has also collected tons of comments from people. While some shared that the video is hilarious, a few posted that they could relate to it.

Check out the hilarious reactions of Instagram users:

“Aunty won hearts here, best roasts seen in recent days. Love & regards to aunty,” posted an Instagram user. ‘Mummy is savage,” joined another. “Such a wholesome video,” added a third. “This is so relatable,” wrote a fifth.

