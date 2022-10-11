Mom-daughter duo dance to Alia Bhatt’s Jhoome Re Gori from Gangubai Kathiawadi

If you are a regular user of Instagram, you might have come across a very talented, mother, daughter dancing duo who often cover latest tracks. Many of their videos often end up going viral and one of the latest inclusions to that list is how well they can be seen performing in this one video to the song Jhoome Re Gori. The name of the mother and daughter happen to be Niveditha and Ishanvi Hegde, respectively. This video has been shared on the Instagram page that is dedicated to their dance performances and have over 2.11 lakh followers on it.

The video has been shared with a caption that reads, “Waited for Navratri to try a choreo on this super peppy number! Hope you all enjoy this! Wishing you all a blessed Navratri!” It is also accompanied by the emojis of two hearts that match the colour of the lehengas that the duo can be seen sporting. The song was featured on actor Alia Bhatt in the film Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Take a look at the dance video below:

Shared on October 1, this video has received over 14,500 likes already. It has also received various compliments in the comments section.

“That’s absolutely wonderful,” complimented an Instagram user. “What pretty outfits, you both look elegant as ever,” posted another individual. “She is such a pro,” commented a third.