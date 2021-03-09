Mom’s emotional reaction to daughter getting a scholarship is beyond wholesome
A video of a mother’s wholesome reaction to her daughter getting her first collage acceptance letter and a scholarship has now left people grinning ear to ear. There is a possibility that the video will leave you happy too.
Shared on Instagram by a user of the platform called @mxneyjaee, the video is an absolute delight to watch.
“My first college acceptance & scholarship. Just told my mom I got accepted to my first college full ride studying criminal justice pre law. 1/infinite possibilities!!! I applied to many more and this is only the beginning. I’m just proud to have such a supportive mother @simwearbysimoni who pushes me to do my best!! All the long nights studying and pushing myself is starting to pay off. Love you guys, time to keep winning,” she wrote while sharing the clip.
Take a look at the heartwarming video which may leave you with happy tears:
Since being posted, the video has gathered more than 48,000 views – and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated tons of appreciative comments from people.
“Congratulations! This is so beautiful,” wrote an Instagram user. “Got me crying too but congrats,” shared another. “Girllll you got me over here ballinnnn. Keep pushing girl you are on to greater things!!” said a third.
What do you think of the video?
