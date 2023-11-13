Monstrous python 'waits' for woman at her front door. Watch how it was rescued

Imagine this, you wake up, and walk out to your veranda only to find a massive python waiting for you. What would you do in such a situation? Most probably run inside and call for help. That's exactly what an Australian woman did after finding herself face-to-face with a carpet python. The python was rescued by a snake catching organisation. (Facebook/@Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7)

Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7, a snake-catching organisation in Queensland, shared about the incident on Facebook. The page wrote, "This lady got a scare this morning when she walked out and realised that a large carpet python was on her front Veranda! She got her dogs inside, straight away and called us out! We headed over straight away and although it took a while to get it down from the beams, we were able to take it to some more suitable bushland!" (Also Read: 5 Florida men capture a monstrous 17-foot python. See pics)

They also shared a video of a man catching the snake. The clip shows the snake perched on the ceiling and hanging on a bar. A man then slowly approaches the snake and tries to bring it down using a tool. Then once, he catches the snake, he puts it in a bag and releases it in the wild.

Watch the video of the snake rescue here:

This post was shared on November 9. Since being posted, it has garnered more than 65,000 views. The share also has close to 2,000 likes and numerous comments.

Check out what people are saying about the clip here:

An individual wrote, "That was a gentle catch of a beautiful python!"

A second said, "Beautiful python! Love how he just curled up and made himself at home. Great job Giffo!"

"Perfect relocation spot, the python looked so cosy coiled up ready for a sleep," commented a third.

A fourth shared, "Beautiful pattern on the snake."

A fifth added, "That is one beautiful, THICK, snake!"

