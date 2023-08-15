Montana woman recalls ‘life-threatening’ attack by an otter in Jefferson River

A Montana woman named Jen Royce has recalled her horrifying experience of being attacked by an otter in the Jefferson River. Royce lost almost half of her right ear and sustained deep cuts and injuries in the attack which happened on August 2. She was bitten by the otter on her arms, legs, thighs, ankles and both ears.

Royce took to Facebook and shared that she was tubing in the river along with some friends when the vicious attack by an otter happened.

"I saw one otter right behind my friend before it attacked. I didn’t even have a chance to get the words 'there is an otter behind you' out of me before it attacked her," wrote Royce in her post.

“My friends were bit on the hands and on their bottoms. One friend’s thumb was SHREDDED and she has bite marks all over her body as well," wrote Royce.

“Without ANY exaggeration, God’s honest truth, I did not think I was going to make it out of that river. I had no clue if my friends were going to make it out. But by the grace of God we did,” recalled Royce.

The woman further shared the multiple wounds and cuts that she sustained the life threatening attack.

“Besides my face, I have puncture wounds to my left ankle, both legs, back of my right thigh, both arms, both hands, and all fingers. My left ear is split in half from the top to the bottom and is being held together with some kind of yellow bandage and stitches on both sides," posted Royce.

“I have lost almost half of my right ear. But I am lucky, and I am grateful, and I am alive,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, a friend has set up a GoFundMe to get financial help for Royce's medical expenses.

“My face is healing fairly quick. My hands and fingers are taking longer, which makes me impatient,” This whole process is teaching me to be even more humble and less prideful. It’s hard to accept help and not do for myself, but my family and friends are practically forcing me so I don’t have a choice!,” Royce told Cowboy and State.

