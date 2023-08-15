Dog falls into a rabbit hole, firefighters carry out 'pawfect' rescue

Firefighters in England held out a 'pawfect' rescue after a dog found herself trapped in a rabbit hole. The Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service took to Facebook to share the heartening story of how they saved a dog named Poppy. (Also Read: Man risks life to rescue dog trapped in raging waters in Chandigarh) Firefighter going down the rabbit hole to save a dog.(Facebook)

"It was a ruff morning for Poppy the dog after she found herself stuck down a rabbit hole! Luckily for Poppy, our crews are trained in animal rescue, and firefighters from St Neots and Gamlingay were soon on hand to carry out a pawfect rescue," wrote The Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service in a post. They also shared pictures from the rescue.

Take a look at the post shared by Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service here:

This post was shared three days ago. Since being posted, it has been liked close to 300 times. The share has also received several comments.

Check out a few reactions here:

An individual wrote, "Thank you for doing so much to help animals." Another added, "Cambridge fire service did this for me about 8-9 yrs ago after my jack russel was down a rabbit hole for 6 hours in Harlton Wood's. Amazing work." A third commented, "Well done guys." "Good job," said a fourth. A few others have reacted using heart and clap emojis in the comments section of the post.